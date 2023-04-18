Greta Van Fleet rolling into Xcel Energy Center in September

Get ready to rock on, Minnesota.

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet has announced they’re making a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 3 as part of their Starcatcher world tour.

The Michigan-based group’s newest album, “Starcatcher,” launches into orbit on July 21, with the tour kicking off July 24 in Nashville.

Tickets will be available through the Electric Tomb Presale on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with general sales starting on Friday at 10 a.m.

The tour includes stops all over the U.S. and Europe with special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey. Surf Curse will open for the St. Paul show.

The band sold out their entire 2022 arena tour, so move quickly to grab tickets before they’re gone.