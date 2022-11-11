“Gray death” fentanyl recovered by police in Bloomington for the first time, chief says

The Bloomington police chief is warning about a type of fentanyl known as “Gray death” that was found in the city for the first time.

“This fentanyl that you’re seeing on this table is enough to kill 32,000 people,” Chief Hodges said.

Police say this new batch of fentanyl looks like mud and is especially dangerous because it’s resistant to Narcan.

It was discovered during a search warrant executed in the city.

Chief Booker Hodges says so far this year, there have been 70 overdoses in Bloomington, 15 of which were fatal.

A type of fentanyl known as "Gray death" on display during a news conference in Bloomington (KSTP).

That’s compared to six overdose deaths in all of 2021 in Bloomington.

Chief Hodges said he hopes state lawmakers will increase penalties for fentanyl possession.