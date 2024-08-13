Grand Rapids polling location moved due to gas leak

A polling location in Grand Rapids has had to change locations due to an unexpected hazard.

According to Grand Rapids officials, voting for Precinct 3 has been relocated to City Hall Council Chambers at 420 North Pokegama Avenue due to a gas leak at Yanmar Arena.

Secretary of State Steve Simon spoke about the issue Tuesday morning, saying election workers were well prepared.

“We did have one glitch that was easily resolved in Grand Rapids, Minnesota,” Simon said. “There was a gas leak at a particular polling place. Fortunately, we have a law in Minnesota which requires everyone who runs an election to have a backup plan, an emergency plan, and they flawlessly executed that backup plan. As a matter of fact, by 7:30 in the morning they were already at their alternate election and polling place.”

Tuesday is the Primary Election day for Minnesota.