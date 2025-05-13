Grand Old Day announces musical lineups

Grand Old Day is back for 2025, and will feature lots of live music on six stages on June 1.

Headliners at the major stages are The Cactus Blossoms at The Grand Stage, The 4onthefloor at The Homegrown Stage and Ashley DuBose at The Vibes Stage.

You can view the full musical lineups at each stage here.

Music passes or a cover charge day-of is required to get into the stage areas to watch the bands. Passes for people aged 21 and over are $13 and include full access to all music areas and the beverage garden. Passes for people under 21 are $5 and include access to all music areas. Children under the age of 5 are free and do not require a pass.

This year, there is also a new “music pit” pass that is a $30 pass and includes front-row access at the Grand and Homegrown stages and full access to all music areas and beverage gardens.

Grand Old Day is a one-day event along a portion of Grand Avenue. The street is closed to vehicles so people can walk up and down the street. There is a fun run at 8 a.m. and a parade at 9:30 a.m. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., people can check out food and art vendors, the arts and nonprofit zone, sports and wellness zone, family fun zone, car show and mini kids zone. Live music and the beverage gardens start at 11 a.m. You can check out the schedule here.