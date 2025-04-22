Governor Walz orders flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags in Minnesota to fly at half-staff to honor the life of Pope Francis, who died Monday at the age of 88.

The Vatican said Francis died of a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure.

“Pope Francis led by example, centering his life and papacy on being a voice for the less fortunate. He inspired us all to better embody the teachings of Christ: love, compassion, and justice,” said Governor Walz. “Gwen and I are joining Catholics and Christians around the world in mourning his loss.”

Gov. Walz signed the order Monday, which says all U.S. and Minnesota flags at state buildings must fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Francis’ funeral.