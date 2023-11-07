Gov. Walz, state leaders to highlight $10M investment in small businesses

Governor Walz and state leaders are set to meet and highlight a multi-million dollar investment in small businesses on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1 p.m., Gov. Walz will be joined at the Capitol by Lt. Gov. Flanagan; Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Kevin McKinnon; Coffee House Press Interim Executive Director Linda Ewing; and Amy Abebe Tsegaye and Dereje Wudmatas, co-owners of Erta Ale Ethiopian.

The $10 million investment aims to support and grow small businesses through low-interest loans eligible to nonprofit lenders to use for loans to small businesses, according to a spokesperson for Gov. Walz.

Check back for a live stream of the event at 1 p.m.