Gov. Walz: State employees required to work in-person for at least half of scheduled work days

Gov. Tim Walz has announced a new policy regarding the percentage of in-person work for state employees.

On Tuesday, Gov. Walz announced an update to the telework policy, which will now require most state agency employees to work in-person for at least 50% of scheduled work days starting on June 1.

Around 60% of state employees already work in-person and did so during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor’s office.

“This approach balances the flexibility of telework with the workplace advantages of being in office,” said Gov. Walz. “Having more state employees in the office means that collaboration can happen more quickly and state agencies can build strong organizational cultures more easily.”

The policy change provides an exemption for employees who live more than 75 miles away from their primary work location.

The governor’s office says that it will help support office districts like downtown St. Paul.