Gov. Walz announces grant for new farmers through Department of Agriculture

Governor Tim Walz on Thursday announced a grant program to support new farmers.

The Department of Agriculture’s “Beginning Farmer Equipment and Infrastructure Grant” will give new farmers up to $20,000 to reimburse costs for farming equipment and farm infrastructure development.

According to a news release, the Department of Agriculture expects to give out $800,000 in grants to help new farmers buy equipment and pay for infrastructure.

Applications for the grant open Sept. 24 and can be submitted through the Department’s grant application system.