Gopher men’s hockey releases non-conference schedule for 2024-25 season

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team released its non-conference schedule Tuesday, which includes a previously announced season-opening tournament in Las Vegas.

The Gophers will see a little pre-season action before heading to Nevada, with an exhibition matchup against the St. Cloud State Huskies at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on Oct. 5.

As previously reported, the Gophers’ season officially begins at the Ice Breaker Tournament in Las Vegas on Oct. 11 and 12. They’ll play Air Force Academy Friday night at Orleans Arena and face off against either Omaha or UMass Saturday evening.

Gopher fans will have to wait until late October to see their return to 3M Arena at Mariucci, when the team hosts its home opener against the University of St. Thomas on Friday, Oct. 25. The two teams will move down the road on Saturday, Oct. 26, facing off at the Xcel Energy Center.

Additional matchups announced Tuesday include:

Gophers v. Minnesota Duluth, Oct. 18-19 at AMSOIL Arena in Duluth.

Gophers v. Bemidji State, home-and-home series, Thursday, Nov. 14 at 3M Arena at Mariucci, and Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.

Gophers v. Alaska Nanoook, Nov. 29-30 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Gophers v. Mercyhurst Lakers, Jan. 3-4 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Gopher men’s hockey has not announced its Big Ten Conference schedule, which is typically released closer to the start of the school year.