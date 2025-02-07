Gopher alumni and 2-time Olympic medalist Dick Meredith dies at 92

A hockey legend with ties to Minnesota has died.

Family confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Dick Meredith passed away Thursday night after a brief illness at the age of 92.

Meredith played college hockey at the University of Minnesota, where he was teammates with fellow legend John Mayasich.

He also won a silver medal at the 1956 Winter Olympics and a gold medal at the 1960 Winter Olympics.

This comes weeks after Willard Ikola, another major hockey figure in the state and Meredith’s teammate on the 1956 Olympic squad, passed away at the age of 92.