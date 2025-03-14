Goodview Fire Department announces passing of Chief Jason Gruett

The Goodview Fire Department announced the passing of Chief Jason Gruett earlier this week.

Fire officials said that Gruett, 51, died at his home on Wednesday. The department said he was a firefighter for 19 years and served as chief for the past seven years.

“Chief Gruett left huge boots to fill. If someone needed help, he was there,” said

Goodview Mayor Ben Klinger, who worked alongside Gruett for several years as the

former deputy fire chief. “Chief Gruett was the most caring and generous person we have

ever met. He would give the shirt off of his back to a stranger.”

The family and fire department ask that the public respect their privacy at this time.

“A huge hole has been left in our department,” Deputy Fire Chief Matt Kramer said. “We

are in shock and grieving with Chief Gruett’s family.”

A procession was held for Gruett on Thursday afternoon from Rochester to a funeral home in Goodview.

Gruett’s funeral will be held on March 20. More information will be released on Monday.