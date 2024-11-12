Good Samaritan shot after trying to help woman involved in fight

A man in Minneapolis was shot after trying to help a woman who was involved in a fight.

Minneapolis police said a physical fight occurred at Lake Street West and Aldrich Avenue South around 12:16 a.m. between a woman and a man who was later identified as the suspected shooter.

After the fight ended and the suspect left, a man tried to help the woman. However, police said the suspect returned to the area with a gun.

The man tried to run to safety from the suspect, who shot him as he fled.

The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment; his condition is unknown at this time.

The status of the woman was also unknown.

No arrests have been made.