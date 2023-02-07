Golfers can practice their swing at Target Field this June

The Minnesota Twins announced today that Upper Deck Golf will be returning to Target Field June 9-10.

Open to golfers of all ages and abilities, the ballpark’s two-day event includes nine different tee shots around Target Field’s second and third level. In the “clubhouse bar” located in Truly On Deck, golfers can enjoy food, beverages, music and custom golfing challenges.

“Upper Deck Golf is a once-in-a-lifetime golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country,” said Brian Graham, Upper Deck Golf co-founder, in a press release. “We look forward to delivering an amazing two days of golf, music, food and fun to Twins fans this summer!”

Tee times are available for booking starting in early May; golfers can tee off as early a 7 a.m. and as late as 9 p.m. Tee times are limited and will likely sell out quickly.

Fans can sign up for early access here.