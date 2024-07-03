Golden Valley police implement new bike unit

The Golden Valley Police Department has a new bike patrol unit, which has certified two police officers for bike patrol duties.

According to the police department, these two officers will engage with the community more personally and accessibly as part of their duties.

“We recognize the need to be closer to our community members and better serve them at outdoor events,” said Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green. “The addition of the bike patrol unit will provide us with the avenue to achieve this goal while enhancing our presence in neighborhoods across the City.”

Police say one of the advantages of a bike patrol unit is the ability to reach locations quickly that would be difficult for patrol cars, like going through crowds and maneuvering around obstacles and hazards.

“Bikes can access areas where cars can’t, and our officers can respond more swiftly compared to being on foot,” Green said. “We know the sight of bike patrol officers will be a surprise for many residents, so we urge everyone to be alert and mindful of our presence when out on the roads. We look forward to better serving and protecting our community through this new initiative.”

Officers will continue to perform regular patrol duties including answering calls, issuing tickets, and apprehending criminals.