Golden Valley man pleads guilty to role in Feeding Our Future scheme

Another person is pleading guilty in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud investigation.

According to court documents, in October 2020, shortly after the Minnesota Department of Education said it was no longer approving food sites run by restaurants and other for-profit companies, Mohamed Artan, 40, acquired the nonprofit Stigma-Free International to carry out the scheme.

From November 2020 to November 2021, Artan and his co-conspirators claimed to have served nearly five million meals to children at the nonprofit. They submitted fraudulent meal count sheets and invoices, and also submitted attendance rosters, listing the names of fake children who were receiving food.

Artan and his co-conspirators also created a company called Olive Management Inc., which claimed to serve meals to 3,000 children a day, seven days a week, at a storefront deli in St. Cloud, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) says.

From September 2020 to September 2021, Artan and his co-conspirators claimed to serve more than 1.6 million meals to children at the Olive Management site. They also created fake attendance rosters for the names of 2,040 children who attended the site’s after-school program.

Court documents state that Artan and his co-conspirators also created another company called Optimum Community Services, where they claimed to serve 700,000 meals to children between March and December 2021 at sites in Golden Valley and Waite Park.

Artan and his co-conspirators created a shell company called Five A’s Project LLC, where they transferred more than $1 million in funds.

They used these proceeds to buy the former location of Kelly’s 19th Hole, a bar and restaurant in Brooklyn Park, which will now be forfeited to the United States, the DOJ said.

In total, Artan caused a loss of over $1.6 million in funds based on fraudulent claims.

Artan, who marks the 46th conviction in the scheme, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday, and a sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

A jury found Feeding Our Future’s founder, Aimee Bock, guilty of multiple charges back in March.

