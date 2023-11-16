GLOW Holiday Festival kicks off Thursday night at CHS Field

A festival with more than a million lights is kicking off in St. Paul on Thursday evening.

The GLOW Holiday Festival is filled with millions of twinkling lights, sparkling arches, and illuminated vignettes. Festivalgoers can slide down a 150-foot giant snowy slide or zip across Vixen’s Zip Line 34 feet above the outfield.

The opening night of the holiday festival at CHS Field is happening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with appearances from St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Alexander Freer, the Lighting Director for NYC.

The festival is also set to include a performance from the St. Louis Park High School choir, a proclamation from Mayor Carter, and a check presentation to Hennepin Theater Trust from PNC Bank.

The GLOW Holiday Festival is located at 360 Broadway Street in St. Paul. Festivalgoers can park on the street, on nearby ramps, or at the St. Paul Farmer’s Market.

