A late start is in effect for Buffalo-Hanover-Montrose Schools due to a gas leak in Buffalo.

According to the school’s website, Friday’s classes will be delayed two hours because of a gas leak that shut down multiple roads in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Police Department said parts of County Road 35, Calder Avenue Northeast, and 8th Street Northeast were temporarily closed earlier in the morning due to the leak, but all roads were back open as of 7:30 a.m.