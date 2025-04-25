Garage fire sparks massive response in New Brighton

A garage fire near New Brighton drew five departments to help extinguish the flames.

According to the New Brighton Department of Public Safety (NBDPS), they, along with St. Anthony Village Fire, responded to a fire at 9:47 p.m. at 804 West County Road D.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire and smoke across the row of 12 garages.

Due to the volume of fire and size of the garages, assistance was needed from Lake Johanna Fire, the city of Fridley Public Safety, and the Roseville Fire Department.

NBDPS said the fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to two units.

No one was injured in the fire, and NBDPS reports the fire does not appear to be suspicious.