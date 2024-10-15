Garage fire extinguished in St. Paul

An early morning garage fire was extinguished Tuesday by the St. Paul Fire Department.

According to the department, calls of a garage fire were made to them just before 5 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found a detached garage on the 600 block of Desnoyer Avenue had a “minor fire” burning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and found that the fire had not spread to any other area of the structure.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and an investigation into what caused it is ongoing.