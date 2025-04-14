Game 1 of Wolves, Lakers to air on KSTP-TV

The NBA has announced its upcoming schedule for the first round of playoff games — and Minnesota Timberwolves fans will be able to watch Game 1 on KSTP-TV.

Late Sunday night, the league announced that Game 1 will air at 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.

Other matchups happening that day — Milwaukee and Indiana, Los Angeles and Denver, as well as Detroit and New York — will be on ESPN.

Saturday’s game will be the first in a best-of-seven series.

The Wolves made the playoffs after defeating the Utah Jazz on Sunday 116-105. Click HERE for more Wolves coverage from KSTP Sports.

RELATED: Sports Wrap, Apr. 13: Wolves-Lakers preview, Wild, Vikings, Twins, and more