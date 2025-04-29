GALLERY: Monday’s severe storms, tornado rolls through Minnesota

Monday saw severe storms across southern Minnesota, including a confirmed tornado, while the Twin Cities remained relatively unscathed.

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a tornado had touched down in Rice County around 6 p.m. Monday.

The NWS will be in Minnesota on Tuesday to assess the damage and categorize the storm.

Viewers from across the state submitted what the storm looked like from their areas Monday evening:

Video Courtesy: Joe, North of Hinckley, MN

Courtesy: Chris Wagner Courtesy: Marian Garrison, Winona, MN Courtesy: Lisa Springer Courtesy: Lisa Springer Courtesy: Paul Schmidt, who didn’t see a tornado, but did see the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS weather team in Faribault, MN Courtesy: Katie Brenny, Mazeppa, MN Courtesy: David Seubert, Red Wing, MN Courtesy: Rachel Ebbers, Olivia, MN Courtesy: Viewer submitted photo, Lake Tetonka

Video Courtesy: Jeanni Foss, Grandview Lodge, MN.

