GALLERY: Monday’s severe storms, tornado rolls through Minnesota
Monday saw severe storms across southern Minnesota, including a confirmed tornado, while the Twin Cities remained relatively unscathed.
The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a tornado had touched down in Rice County around 6 p.m. Monday.
The NWS will be in Minnesota on Tuesday to assess the damage and categorize the storm.
Viewers from across the state submitted what the storm looked like from their areas Monday evening:
