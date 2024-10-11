GALLERY: Minnesotans take in the Northern Lights once again

Ryan Pattee KSTP

The Northern Lights were once again spotted in Minnesota on Thursday night.

Minnesotans got an opportunity to see one of nature’s greatest sights as the Northern Lights were spotted across the state. Night sky gazers were treated to the spectacle multiple times this week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers sent us these incredible photos showing their view from Thursday night’s light show:

Courtesy: Channing Brandt
Courtesy: Channing Brandt
Courtesy: Amy Melchert
Courtesy: Daniel Polsfuss
Jessica Klimek
Courtesy: Daniel Polsfuss
Courtesy: Jessica Klimek
Courtesy: John Sorgert
Courtesy: M. Kalmes
Courtesy: Barb Tauer
Courtesy: Barb Tauer
Courtesy: Olivia Hanson
Courtesy: Pat Capistran
Courtesy: Todd David Sommervold

