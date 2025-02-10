Funeral set for Mahtomedi native killed in D.C. plane crash

Funeral arrangements are now set for a Minnesota native who died in a plane crash last month in Washington, D.C.

Wendy Jo Shaffer, 35, was raised in Mahtomedi and graduated from Mahtomedi High School. She later moved to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Shaffer was one of 67 people who died when an American Airlines passenger jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter on its approach to Ronald Reagan National Airport on Jan. 29. Both aircraft plummeted into the Potomac River, and no one survived.

According to an obituary, visitation for Shaffer will be held Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at Mueller Memorial Funeral Home in White Bear Lake.

Her funeral service is set for 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Jude of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahtomedi, and visitation will begin an hour before the service. A celebration of life will follow from 3-7 p.m. at JX Venue in Stillwater.

Shaffer leaves behind a husband and two boys, ages 1 and 3.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Shaffer’s family.