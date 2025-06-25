Frost draft D Kendall Cooper in 1st round, all 6 draftees from colleges in the Northeast

The Frost had luck when they selected a defender in the first round of last year’s PWHL Draft, so they did it again. The 2-time defending PWHL champs selected defender Kendall Cooper from Quinnipiac College in the first round of this year’s draft.

Cooper, a 23-year old from Oakville, Ontario, scored 116 points in 158 career games at Quinnipiac.

She finished third on the team with 26 points in the 2024-25 season, also serving as team captain.

Cooper also won the 2024-25 Wayne Dean Sportsmanship Award, has twice been named one of Canada’s top three players at the U18 World Championships where she helped her country win gold in 2019 and silver in 2020 as a Tournament All-Star and team captain.

Cooper led off a draft that saw the Frost use all six picks on players who attended colleges in the Northeast.

Six players who played high school hockey in Minnesota and eleven who played college hockey (Minn-Duluth 5, St. Cloud St. 3, Minnesota 3) here were drafted.

2025 MINNESOTA FROST DRAFTEES:

Round 1 – Kendall Cooper, D, Quinnipiac

Round 2 – Abby Hustler, F, St. Lawrence

Round 3 – Anna Segedi, F, St. Lawrence

Round 4 – Ava Rinker, D, Connecticut

Round 5 – Vanessa Upson, F, Mercyhurst

Round 6 – Brooke Becker, D, Providence

2025 PWHL DRAFTEES W/ MINNESOTA CONNECTIONS