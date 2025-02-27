Fridley Public Schools investigating claim of bus driver slapping student

Fridley Public Schools says they are investigating a claim that a bus driver slapped a student Thursday morning.

According to a letter from the district to preschool families and staff, a caregiver for a student told school administrators that a bus driver physically slapped their student.

The district says the driver is not an employee of Fridley Public Schools, but they are working with the transportation vendor who employs them. The incident has also been reported to the Minnesota Department of Education.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of our students at all times remains our highest priority,” the district wrote in a statement. “We are taking this matter extremely seriously. We are investigating per Fridley Public Schools policies and procedures and state law.”

Parents with questions or concerns are asked to contact the school office.