Freeborn County Government Center evacuated after discovery of potential pipebomb

A government center in Freeborn County was evacuated Friday after a suspect pipe bomb was found.

It started after 3 p.m. when Albert Lea police arrested a man on traffic-related charges, and a firearm lock box was removed from the car. The box was later brought into the governed center, according to the sheriff’s office, and was opened, leading to the discovery of what they said appeared to be a pipe bomb.

The center was evacuated while the St. Paul Bomb Swuad was called to remove the item. The squad arrived at 6:25 p.m. and was able to remove it, allowing the building to reopen by 6:45 p.m.

The building is now open again for regular use.

The Albert Lea Police Department is investigating the incident.