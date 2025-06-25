Frederick the corpse flower blooming at the Como Park Conservatory

Frederick the corpse flower blooming at Como Zoo Conservatory

Another corpse flower is now in bloom at the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul.

The zoo has named the flower Frederick — it is 8 years old and around 80 inches tall.

The flower emits a smell that is described as rotting meat to attract pollinators such as flies and beetles. You can see and smell the flower in the conservatory until 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

The zoo is usually open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but they are letting people come in a little later at night to get a glimpse of Frederick.

Click here to watch a livestream of Frederick blooming.

Last year, a corpse flower named Horace drew a crowd at the conservatory.