4 teens arrested in connection to murder of young man in Ramsey

Anoka County authorities announced they arrested four teens in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Diamond Manly in his car earlier this month.

They say the Ramsey Police Department, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Coon Rapids Police Department, Anoka County S.W.A.T. and Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office helped make the arrests.

The suspects are a 17-year-old boy from Shoreview, a 17-year-old boy from Ramsey, a 16-year-old boy from Shoreview and a 15-year-old boy from Coon Rapids.

On Sunday, March 2, around 8:30 a.m., the Anoka County Sheriff’s office said Ramsey police got a call about a driver slumped over in a car near Snowy Owl Street Northwest.



When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Diamond dead in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The suspects haven’t been formally charged at this time.