Former teacher to serve 6 years in federal prison for distributing child sex abuse material

A former high school teacher was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison for distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Fifty-four-year-old Daniel Janke of Mankato pleaded guilty to the charge in October. Janke must also pay $18,000 in restitution to be used for special assessments for minors impacted by child sex abuse crimes.

During sentencing, Judge John Tunheim noted an aggravating factor in the case was “the haunting reality that the distribution of CSAM material on the Internet means it lives on forever.”

Authorities say Janke sent multiple photos and a video of child sex abuse to an undercover agent on Kik. Investigators did a forensic analysis on his electronics and Kik account and confirmed that he collected and distributed CSAM.

“It’s hard to imagine someone working with children and then making the choice to exploit them on the internet,” said acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. “Teachers, coaches, daycare workers — it doesn’t matter who you are — my office will continue to prosecute predators in positions of trust to the fullest extent of the law.”