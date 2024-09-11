Former St. Paul substitute teacher sentenced for sex crimes with student

A substitute teacher who pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student was sentenced to five years of probation on Tuesday.

Caitlin Thao, 25, of St. Paul, was sentenced in Ramsey County to five years of probation, 160 hours of community work service and she must register as a predatory offender.

Additionally, Thao cannot have any contact with minors or vulnerable adults, or hold a position of power over them. Thao is also restricted from having contact with the victim.

Thao was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in May. In July, she pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in exchange for a lesser sentence.

As previously reported, court records state that school officials asked to meet with Thao after hearing complaints about inappropriate behavior between her and students.

Thao resigned during that meeting on Feb. 26.

The victim told law enforcement that Thao would buy him stuff and talk to him through messenger apps, according to the criminal complaint. He also said that Thao told him to meet her in a classroom at the school earlier in February, then started performing sexual acts when he got there. She then solicited him for additional relations at later times, the victim said, adding that he declined.

A police investigation revealed that Thao completed a child maltreatment form at Regions Hospital on March 9, reporting that she had had a sexual relationship with a student who attended the school where she taught.

The report from Regions added that Thao’s husband found out about the conduct and informed the victim’s parents on March 8.