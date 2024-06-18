Former Sartell police chief killed in bicycle accident

A former Sartell police chief was killed over the weekend while riding his bicycle.

A Monday night post on Facebook from the Sartell Police Department confirmed retired Police Chief Bob Ringstrom died on Friday as a result of “a tragic accident.”

The post also added the following statement, “Bob was a respected leader to his staff and the community. He remained connected with much of our staff after retirement and he will be missed.

Chief Ringstrom is credited with creating officer assignments inside the Sartell Schools and leading us through an era where professional standards were enhanced and turned the job of policing into a profession. Both concepts that he embraced and supported in our city.”

An obituary states Ringstrom retired in 2004.