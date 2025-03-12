Former Rochester school teacher charged with possessing child sexual abuse material

A former teacher at a school in Rochester is facing charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

Wolf Brian Parsons, 37, has been charged with one count of disseminating pornographic work involving a minor and one count of possessing pornographic work involving a minor.

According to court documents, a Rochester police officer received a tip on Feb. 18 about an image and two videos of suspected child sexual abuse material on Skype. Police were provided information from Charter that linked the IP address, phone number and email address to Parsons.

A search warrant was executed on Parsons and his home on March 7, in which a phone and multiple electronic devices were taken from his home and his place of work, the criminal complaint states.

While Parsons declined to give the passcode for his phone, a woman later contacted law enforcement and provided the code for his phone and computer.

During a search of Parsons’ phone, authorities found multiple images of children ages 5-14 who were engaged in sexual acts with adults, children and themselves. There were also numerous instances of explicit pictures and videos uploaded to Skype in February and March.

Resurrection Lutheran Schools in Rochester confirmed to KSTP’s sister station, KAAL, that Parsons was a teacher at the school and provided the following statement:

On Friday, March 7th, our administration was informed by the Rochester Police Department that a now former teacher at Resurrection Lutheran School was under investigation for suspected illegal activity. RLS took prompt action. The teacher has not been on campus since, and his employment at RLS ended

March 7th .

Since then, he has been arrested on charges that grievously violate the terms of our code of conduct. Prior to notification on March 7th, RLS had no knowledge of any alleged misconduct. RLS is fully

cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation.

While we have no evidence that the situation involved any RLS students, our school family is stunned and saddened by this discovery. We are praying for all those affected, and we turn to our Savior to find strength and comfort, knowing he is with us during this difficult time.

The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community is our highest priority. All employees must meet the high standards expected at Resurrection Lutheran School. We share our expectations regarding our standards of conduct with all employees and execute regular training to ensure they are

understood in practice.

Resurrection Lutheran School remains committed to its mission of preparing young people for productive, Christ-centered lives in a diverse world.

Parsons’ first court appearance is scheduled for March 19.