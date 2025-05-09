Former Robbinsdale Area Schools employee charged for possession of child sex abuse material

After being arrested on Tuesday, a former Robbinsdale Area Schools Employee has been officially charged with alleged possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material(CSAM).

Matthew Steven Indykiewicz, 24, has been charged with one count of knowingly possessing a pornographic work involving minors — a felony.

He faces up to five years in prison for the charge.

According to charging documents, authorities in St. Louis Park were contacted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which had received a cyber-tip from Dropbox saying they had detected 31 files of CSAM being uploaded on their platform.

The account connected to the upload was reportedly traced back to Indykiewicz, who authorities believe uploaded the files to Dropbox.

Charging documents said a search of Indykiewicz’s house and electronic devices revealed suspected CSAM files on his cell phone.

Indykiewicz was taken into custody, but according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, he was given a conditional release on Thursday.

According to Robbinsdale Area Schools (RAS), Indykiewicz was a former LAN technician at two elementary schools in the district, but said he did not have regular or unsupervised access to students.

Before he was officially charged, RAS shared the following letter sent to families of students by Superintendent Teri Staloch on Tuesday.

Dear Robbinsdale Area Schools (Rdale) staff and families,



I’m writing to share important and upsetting information regarding a staff member in our school district.



We were informed today that a LAN technician who has supported staff technology services at Lakeview and Sonnesyn Elementary Schools was arrested by the St. Louis Park Police Department on suspicion of possession of pornographic material involving minors. These allegations are deeply troubling and upsetting for all of us.



This individual is not a classroom educator. Their role is to provide technical support for staff and systems within our schools. While they do not have regular, unsupervised access to students, we recognize that their presence in school buildings may still cause concern.



For data privacy reasons, we are not sharing the individual’s name. However, we understand that people may learn more about this law enforcement matter through news reports. We are cooperating fully with the St. Louis Park Police Department and are following all necessary protocols to support the safety and well-being of our students and staff.



Please know that student safety is always our highest priority. We remain committed to fostering a safe, supportive, and trusting environment for every child, every day.

It is unknown at this time if any RAS students were victims of Indykiewicz’s alleged crimes; an RAS spokesperson has told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he is no longer employed by RAS.