Former Princeton teacher sentenced to 2 days in prison, 5 years probation for injuring student

A former Princeton Primary School teacher learned her punishment on Thursday after injuring a student by throwing a hockey stick.

Kimberly Neubauer, 62, was sentenced to two days in Mille Lacs County Jail and five years of supervised probation, in accordance with the plea deal she accepted.

Neubauer was charged with third-degree assault resulting in substantial bodily harm in July of 2022. She accepted the plea deal on Dec. 27, 2022.

The original terms of the plea deal said she’d serve two days in jail and five years of supervised probation for pleading guilty. Additionally, she’d receive a stay of adjudication, allowing her to maintain a clean criminal record as long as she doesn’t violate her probationary terms.

According to a criminal complaint, police were notified of an investigation being done by the Minnesota Department of Education on March 29, 2022, regarding an incident that included a child under the age of 13.

The complaint states the child was injured when Neubauer threw a hockey stick toward the child at Princeton Primary School.

Almost a month after, police were able to watch surveillance video for the first time that showed the child tossed a hockey stick into a pile. After it landed, the complaint says Neubauer picked the stick up and forcefully tossed it back toward the child, where it hit the child in the mouth.

Documents state the child lost a baby tooth and was brought to the school nurse.

Dental records for the child show the tooth was “completely knocked out with no root tips left behind” and there was some bruising in the injury area, as well as pain when the lower teeth were pushed on.

Princeton Public Schools said Neubauer was placed on leave on April 8, 2022, for the remainder of the school year. The district said her employment ended on June 3, 2022.