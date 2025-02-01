Former Minnesota record-breaking Women’s Basketball player Taiye Bello has died
Taiye Bello, the former Minnesota women’s basketball star who held the university’s all-time offensive rebound record, passed away on Friday at age 26.
“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Gopher Women’s Basketball alumna Taiye Bello,” the University shared in a statement Friday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”
Bello was a standout player during her time as a Gopher, playing on the team for four years from 2016 until 2020.
In her four years, Bello broke and set the all-time offensive rebound record with 462, a record she still holds. She also logged the third-most in defensive rebounds with 549.