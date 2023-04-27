Former Minneapolis officer set for plea hearing Thursday for charges related to fatal pursuit crash

Brian Cummings, the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a 2021 on-duty fatal crash, has a plea hearing on Thursday at 3 p.m., according to court records.

Court documents show Cummings was charged with second-degree manslaughter and criminal vehicular homicide in October of 2021 after crashing his squad car into a vehicle during a chase earlier in the year, causing the death of 40-year-old Leneal Frazier.

Frazier, a father of six, was caught in a high-speed chase in north Minneapolis in July of 2021.

Surveillance video shows an unknown fleeing suspect just missed Frazier as he blew through the intersection of North Lyndale and 41st Avenues at close to 100 mph. The officer followed seconds later and hit Frazier’s Jeep on the driver’s side at the very moment he entered the roadway.

According to the criminal complaint, on the day of the crash, Cummings saw a Kia Sportage matching the description of a stolen vehicle suspected to be involved in several non-violent thefts from businesses. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but was unable to do so. The driver of the Kia sped off, and Cummings pursued the vehicle in his marked squad car with sirens and lights activated, the complaint says.

The chase then continued for more than 20 blocks through north Minneapolis, including through residential neighborhoods.

At high speeds — at or approaching 100 mph — Cummings followed the Kia through numerous stop signs, red lights and partially obstructed intersections, many of which blocked the view of approaching vehicles, the complaint states. While he pursued the Kia northbound on Lyndale Avenue North, and just before reaching the intersection of 41st Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, Cummings was driving at 90 mph. According to the complaint, at that speed, it takes about 337 feet to come to a complete stop, necessary to avoid any crashes or incidents.

The speed limit in the area is 25 mph.

Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teenager who recorded the viral video of George Floyd‘s death.

“Police are supposed to protect and serve citizens, and to act in a manner consistent with their sworn oath to do so,” said former Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman in a statement. “Officer Cummings’ actions deviated from his oath and his negligence caused the death of Leneal Frazier. These charges are appropriate based on the thorough investigation conducted. I hope the victim’s family and loved ones find some solace in knowing we are doing everything we can to get justice for Mr. Frazier.”

