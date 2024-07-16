Former Hennepin County public defender gets stayed sentence, probation for DWI
Former Hennepin County Public Defender Kassius Benson received a stayed sentence and probation for a DWI in October of 2022.
Court documents state he was sentenced to spend 30 days in Hennepin County Jail, which will be stayed for the duration of his one-year probation.
Court documents add that he also completed a MADD panel in May. Benson must additionally pay a $300 fine.
Benson pleaded guilty on July 2 in exchange for charges of driving under the influence and careless driving to be dismissed, as well as a citation for driving the wrong way down a one-way.
As previously reported, Benson was pulled over around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, in Wayzata. His blood alcohol content was .13 — nearly twice the legal limit.
He was also cited for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
Benson’s resignation as Hennepin County’s chief public defender became public two days after the traffic stop.
He was also sentenced to probation for tax fraud-related charges in May.