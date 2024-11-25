Former Eagan church pastor sentenced to jail, probation for criminal sexual conduct charge

A man who was originally facing 13 charges and was later only convicted of one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct will be spending time in jail, as well as many years on probation.

Court documents filed in Dakota County court show 63-year-old Bruce Douglas Konold was sentenced Friday to 90 days in the county jail but received credit for 11 days served. In addition, he must be on probation for the next 10 years and pay nearly $400 in fines and other fees.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Konold, who was a pastor for about 30 years at a church in the city, was initially charged with 12 counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of harassment back in Sept. of 2022.

However, an amended complaint was filed earlier this year, with only three charges of criminal sexual conduct. Konold was later acquitted of two of those charges.