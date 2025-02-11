Former corrections officer charged with criminal sexual conduct with inmate

A former Anoka County correctional officer has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct for having an intimate relationship with an inmate.

Charging documents from Anoka County show 30-year-old Kendra Faye Dunblazier is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct in the third and fourth degree for engaging in a prohibited occupational relationship with an inmate.

She faces up to 25 years in prison for both charges.

According to court documents, on October 10, 2024, Dunblazier’s husband reached out to the Anoka County Jail Administrator, informing them that he had found text messages between Dunblazier and an inmate.

The text messages reportedly alluded to an ongoing sexual relationship between the two while the inmate was on work release.

Dunblazier was placed on administrative leave during the investigation but opted to instead resign from her position. The county then turned the investigation over to Sherburne County to prevent conflicts of interest.

Sherburne County determined the two’s relationship began as early as September, with text messages beginning between the two. Messages included graphic photos, comments, meet-up locations and times, as well as a countdown for the inmate’s release.

Law enforcement also reportedly obtained 283 jail calls made between the two, including graphic and sexual discussions, as well as the inmate spending time with Dunblazier’s children.

When confronted about the relationship, Dunblazier initially denied any ongoing relationship with the inmate, later stating that the relationship had only lasted a week.

However, after being confronted with the phone calls, Dunblazier reportedly cried and admitted to having sex with the inmate.

Dunblazier has been charged by summons and has until March 28 to appear in court.