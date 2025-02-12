Former Como High School volleyball coach pleads guilty to criminal sexual conduct

A former Como High School volleyball coach accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student has entered a guilty plea.

Court documents show Keng Cha, 31, is pleading guilty to two charges of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and prohibited occupational relationship. As part of the agreement, a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge will be dismissed at sentencing.

Cha was arrested back in 2023 after a 15-year-old student at Como High School told police Cha, who was the girls volleyball coach, had engaged her in sex on multiple occasions from Oct. 2022 – Sept. 2023.

The victim told police that Cha had gotten her phone number from the volleyball roster and began texting her in the summer/early fall of 2022. After about a month of texting, Cha reportedly began to ask the girl for sexual favors and nude photos, according to court documents. Prosecutors said the contact then progressed to having sex.

As officers were speaking with the girl, Cha reportedly began to text her, asking, “Why haven’t you been coming to games?” and “Did you say anything to anyone about us?”

Police said they later learned Cha was with the school’s athletic director and was in the process of being fired from his coaching position while they had been speaking with the victim. Cha was arrested shortly after and, while speaking to police, reportedly admitted to having sex with the 15-year-old.