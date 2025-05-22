Former co-owner of S & S Catering gets over 4 years for role in Feeding Our Future scheme

The 63-year-old former co-owner of S & S Catering was sentenced to over four years(51 months) in prison for her role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sahra Nur was ordered to pay over $5 million in restitution. Her time in federal prison will be followed by two years of supervised release.

Nur and Qamar Hassan operated S & S Catering as a fraudulent food distribution site and then as a vendor through Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship. Hassan previously testified at the trial of Feeding Our Future Founder Aimee Bock and Salim Said, the former co-owner of Safari Restaurant.

The women claimed to serve 1.2 million meals from S & S Catering alone and over 8 million meals to other food sites as a vendor. They received over $10 million in fraudulent vendor payments from food distribution sites and $16 million in reimbursements from Feeding Our Future.

Nur used her portion of the funds for her own benefit, prosecutors say.

She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in 2023.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Judge Nancy Brasel at Nur’s sentencing noted that “public trust in government programs has significantly decreased” due to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. She also noted that the fraud scheme damaged the reputation of the Somali community.

