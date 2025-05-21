Former Cloquet Police officer found guilty of financially exploiting a 78-year-old woman

A former Cloquet Police officer was found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable woman, gaining access to her bank accounts and attempting to inherit her estate, according to a news release from Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Lacie Marie Silgjord was found guilty in Carlton County Court on one count of felony attempted swindle of over $35,000. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine for the charge.

Silgjord was initially charged with one count of felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, one count of gross misdemeanor financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, in addition to the theft by swindle charge on July 21, 2023.

As previously reported, Silgjord, whose employment with Cloquet Police ended in June 2022, allegedly met the 78-year-old victim through her job, then represented herself as the victim’s fiduciary and gained access to her bank accounts, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The victim died about five months after meeting Silgjord, who then allegedly tried to get the victim’s entire estate despite no written plan awarding anything to her.

A sentencing date has not been set.