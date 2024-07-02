Former Chief Public Defender for Hennepin County who got DWI the same week he resigned pleads guilty

Former Chief Public Defender for Hennepin County Kassius Benson has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Court documents state that in exchange for his guilty plea, a second count of driving under the influence will be dismissed, as well as a count of careless driving and a citation for driving the wrong way on a one-way.

He is expected to get a stayed sentence and probation.

As previously reported, Benson was pulled over around 2:15 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2022, in Wayzata. His blood alcohol content was .13 — nearly twice the legal limit.

He was also cited for driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

Benson’s resignation as Hennepin County’s chief public defender became public two days after the traffic stop.

He was also sentenced to probation for tax fraud-related charges in May.