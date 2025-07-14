Former Brooklyn Park city council member running for Hortman’s house seat 34B

Another person has announced their candidacy for Minnesota House seat 34B, the seat that belonged to Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated at her home with her husband in June.

On Monday, Xp Lee, a former Brooklyn Park city council member, said he is running for the seat on the DFL ticket.

Lee currently works at the Minnesota Department of Health.

He is the second DFL candidate running for the seat. Last week, current Brooklyn Park City Council member Christian Eriksen announced his run.

Last Friday, Governor Tim Walz announced the election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 16 for House District 34B, which represents parts of Anoka and Hennepin Counties, with a primary on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

