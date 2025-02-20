Former 5th grade teacher accused of inappropriately touching students

A former fifth grade teacher at Basswood Elementary School in Maple Grove is facing criminal charges over allegations that he inappropriately touched girls in his classroom, despite multiple warnings.

Investigators say several girls came forward saying their teacher, Wayne Clifford Wallace, touched them in ways that made them feel uncomfortable, including touching their buttocks and rubbing their thighs and shoulders.

Other witnesses reported Wallace asking girls to sit on his lap, touching the inside of a student’s waistband, asking a girl to rub his back and offering candy in exchange for a kiss, among other acts, a criminal complaint states.

Wallace, 63, had received two verbal warnings from school administrators about his conduct before authorities began investigating him, charging documents add.

Four of the victims police interviewed were students of Wallace from 2022-23.

Kay Villella, a spokeswoman for Osseo Area Schools said Wallace was an employee of at Basswood Elementary from August 2009 to December 2023.

“One complaint was received while Wallace was employed with Osseo Area Schools,” Villella said in a statement. “The district followed its processes and immediately passed this information along to law enforcement and the Minnesota Department of Education. Both these organizations have had our district’s full cooperation during their investigations.”

Wallace faces four gross misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree sexual conduct. He was charged via summons and is not currently in custody.