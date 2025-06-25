Forest Lake police respond to uptick in bear sightings, say residents have nothing to fear

Courtesy: Forest Lake Police Department

The Forest Lake Police Department said it has noticed an uptick in bear sightings around residential neighborhoods.

The police department said the bear’s appearance is normal this time of the year.

“If you live in Minnesota, you live in bear country,” the department said. “The black bear is an iconic species usually associated with Minnesota’s north woods, and, while they are common throughout the forested northern and central portions of the state, they can live throughout the state, sometimes wandering into cities and towns.”

Police recommend that residents take some precautions to minimize contact with the animals in town.

Residents, according to police, should make sure bear attractants like birdseed, dog food, grease, garbage, fish entrails and fruit are properly secured or removed to prevent bears from seeking it out.

Authorities also advised residents against approaching bears, and to keep an eye on pets when they are outside, as they could be vulnerable.

For more information on how to keep your food and waste secure from bears and how to enjoy the animals in a safe way, visit the Minnesota DNR.