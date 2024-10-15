Forest Lake couple dead in Carver County crash with dump truck

A Forest Lake husband and wife died in a crash with a dump truck last week.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before noon last Friday, they responded to a crash at the intersection of County Road 53 and County Road 50 in Benton Township.

A Toyota Corolla sedan driven by 75-year-old Richard Hahn of Forest Lake was traveling westbound on County Road 50 at the intersection of County Road 53.

Officials noted that that intersection is controlled by stop signs for east and west traffic while north and south traffic has no stop control.

The sedan stopped at the stop sign and began to enter the intersection before stopping again and attempting to cross the intersection when a northbound dump truck struck it on the driver’s side.

Hahn was critically injured during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, 75-year-old Jeanette Hahn, a passenger in the car, suffered serious injuries and was transported to HCMC, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, a 32-year-old man from Arlington, Minn., was not injured in the crash. All occupants involved in the crash were reported to have been wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.