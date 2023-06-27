Forecast First Alert: Tracking a risk for severe storms in the metro on Wednesday

A Forecast First Alert is in the forecast for Wednesday. Minnesota’s Weather Authority is monitoring the growing potential for severe storms into the afternoon and evening that could produce high winds and large hail. Isolated tornadoes are also possible.

While a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected, it is worth paying attention to the forecast throughout Wednesday as storms develop and could become severe.

In the meantime, good morning to you and welcome to what should be a beautiful day. In fact, It’s the pick day of the week. Comfortable highs in the middle 80s, and low humidity to go along with plenty of sunshine. Enjoy it! Chances for showers and storms will increase into the overnight hours ahead of the Forecast First Alert Day on Wednesday.