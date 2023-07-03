FORECAST FIRST ALERT: Severe storms to impact 4th of July activities

A Forecast First Alert is in the forecast for this evening, and Tuesday, the 4th of July. Minnesota’s Weather Authority is monitoring the growing potential for isolated severe storms this afternoon and evening that could produce high winds and large hail in isolated spots.

4th of July: A better chance of thunderstorms will exist for much of Minnesota as a cold front arrives from the north and west. This will lead to multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. A line of storms is expected to move across the state in the afternoon and evening that could bring some instances of damaging winds and large hail.

As you celebrate the 4th of July over the next two days, stay tuned to Minnesota’s Weather Authority, and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, especially if outdoors and on the lakes.