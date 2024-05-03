Fool Me Once in Uptown suddenly closes, employees say they’re left in the lurch

The Fool Me Once bar and restaurant in Minneapolis abruptly closed recently, and employees are asking for help during this transition period.

A GoFundMe for the staff at the Uptown establishment has raised over $1,500 since it was created on Monday.

The fundraiser states in part that “The bar faced challenges from the beginning with the owner’s concept not fit for the neighborhood it was in. This led to a lot of negative sentiment and bad reviews. The team worked tirelessly to try to fix the issues but with mismanagement at the hands of ownership the bar fell short and closed immediately just as the space was starting to build back up community sentiment.

Without notice, the owners took the keys and laid off all the staff. The team and community are heartbroken and many of the team have nowhere to go as of now.”

The website for the restaurant and bar appears to still be up and makes no mention of the closure, however, an Instagram and Facebook account for Fool Me Once have been taken down.